Nimbus Snacks is an invigorating cultivar derived from a genetic cross of Durban Mints and Girl Scout Cookies. It has sharp, bright citrus and spice aromas with subtle herbal and fuel undertones. This cultivar may be best when you need a refreshing head change and relaxation, as it can bring focus and mental clarity, allowing creativity to flow while your body releases tension.
THC: 30% Genetics: Durban Mints x Girl Scout Cookies Breeder: Conceptions Nursery Type: Sativa Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.