Oasis is an aromatically creamy cultivar with soft hints of cheese that open up into a lightly gassy and floral perfume scent. It’s a cross between the notoriously pungent GMO and the funky Gush Mints – flavors that amplify when smoked. The effects tend to hit heavy in the body and leave you with red eyes. It’s an addition to your smoke sesh may help to relieve tension leaving you feeling optimistic and focused.



THC: 33%

Genetics: GMO x Gush Mints

Breeder: Purple City Genetics

Type: Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Myrcene, Limonene, β-Caryophyllene

