Oasis is an aromatically creamy cultivar with soft hints of cheese that open up into a lightly gassy and floral perfume scent. It’s a cross between the notoriously pungent GMO and the funky Gush Mints – flavors that amplify when smoked. The effects tend to hit heavy in the body and leave you with red eyes. It’s an addition to your smoke sesh may help to relieve tension leaving you feeling optimistic and focused.
THC: 33% Genetics: GMO x Gush Mints Breeder: Purple City Genetics Type: Hybrid Lead Terps: β-Myrcene, Limonene, β-Caryophyllene
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.