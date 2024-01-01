Oasis is an aromatically creamy cultivar with soft hints of cheese that open up into a lightly gassy and floral perfume scent. It’s a cross between the notoriously pungent GMO and the funky Gush Mints – flavors that amplify when smoked. The effects tend to hit heavy in the body and leave you with red eyes, which is only intensified by the addition of the Oasis sugar. Prepare for tension relief and relaxation with this full body smoke,



Total Cannabinoids: 51%

Strain Combination: 80% Oasis Flower x 20% Oasis Sugar

Breeder: Purple City Genetics

Extracted By: Creme De Canna

Type: Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Myrcene, Limonene, β-Caryophyllene

