Bred by Cookies Fam, this cultivar blends two iconic genetics—Oreo and Runtz. It’s categorized as heavily dank, with its musty, earthy aromas, bursts of peppery spice, and woody vanilla flavors. While it may not be the most functional experience for most users, it leaves many feeling cozy and at ease, perfect for an end-of-night snuggle. It may also lead to light-hearted, carefree feelings and promote creativity.



THC: 29%

Genetics: Oreoz x Runtz

Breeder: Cookies Fam

Type: Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humlene

