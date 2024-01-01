Oreo Runtz Greenhouse Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Bred by Cookies Fam, this cultivar blends two iconic genetics—Oreo and Runtz. It’s categorized as heavily dank, with its musty, earthy aromas, bursts of peppery spice, and woody vanilla flavors. While it may not be the most functional experience for most users, it leaves many feeling cozy and at ease, perfect for an end-of-night snuggle. It may also lead to light-hearted, carefree feelings and promote creativity.

THC: 29%
Genetics: Oreoz x Runtz
Breeder: Cookies Fam
Type: Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humlene

About this strain

Oreo Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Oreoz and Runtz. This strain is a sweet and creamy treat, with a flavor and aroma that resemble Oreo cookies with hints of diesel and vanilla. Oreo Runtz is a potent strain that can produce a balanced and euphoric high. Oreo Runtz is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Oreo Runtz effects include happy, relaxed, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Oreo Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Cookies Fam, Oreo Runtz features flavors like chocolate, coffee, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which is often associated with a citrus aroma. The average price of Oreo Runtz typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Oreo Runtz is a rare and delicious strain that is not easy to find, but worth trying if you come across it. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Oreo Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun Farm
Shop products
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.