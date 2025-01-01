Oreoz Infused Pre-Rolls blend 80% Oreoz Flower and 20% Oreoz Concentrate. Like the indulgence of double-stuffed Oreos, these two .75 joints taste subtly of sweet chocolate. Citrusy and floral-fruity notes complement these flavors with a hint of gassy undertones. Whether you're winding down in the afternoon or getting cozy in the evening, Oreoz may help curate feelings of happiness, relaxation, and focus. It offers a potent yet functional experience that may have you feeling euphoric and relaxed.



Total Cannabinoids: 44%

Strain Combination: 80% Oreoz Flower x 20% Oreoz Concentrate

Breeder: 3rd Coast Genetics

Extracted By: Strong John Extracts

Type: Indica

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene,α-Humulene, D-Limonene

