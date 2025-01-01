Papaya Bomb, a remarkably piney, fruity, and skunky cultivar bred by Purple City Genetics. You may also detect subtle hints of other juicy fruits like melon, cherry, and strawberry, rounded out by woody vanilla flavors. This genetic fusion of Papaya and THC Bomb may be the perfect recipe to unwind, allowing you to relax your shoulders and unclench your jaw as it guides you toward an elevated mood filled with contentment, happiness, and euphoria.



THC: 31.46%

Genetics: Papaya x THC Bomb

Breeder: Purple City Genetics

Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Myrcene, D-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene

