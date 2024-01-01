Papaya Cake Greenhouse Flower

Papaya Cake is a potent experience with a genetic lineage of Wedding Cake and Papaya. Its flavor profile is spicy, sweet, citrusy, and creamy with grape, vanilla, and mango notes. Enjoying this cultivar might transport you into a state of dreamy euphoria, leaving you cozy and relaxed, ready to snuggle into bed.

THC: 33%
Genetics: Wedding Cake x Payaya
Breeder: Oni Seeds
Type: Indica
Lead Terps: D-Limonene, β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene

Papaya Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Papaya, Wedding Cake, and White OG. Papaya Cake is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Papaya Cake effects include relaxation, drowsiness, and hunger. Medical marijuana patients often choose Papaya Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Mad Cow Genetics, Papaya Cake features tropical, mango, and apricot flavors. The dominant terpene of this strain is Limonene. The average price of Papaya Cake typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papaya Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

