by Coastal Sun Farm
This infused preroll blends 80% Papaya Cake flower and 20% Diamond Popz sugar concentrate. It creates a sweet, creamy, and subtly dank flavor profile with vibrant hints of grape in each inhale. Papaya Popz may be best experienced when you’re ready to let your body unwind while your mind settles into a hazy state of bliss.

Total Cannabinoids: 52%
Genetics: 80% Papaya Cake Flower x 20% Diamond Popz Concentrate
Breeder: Oni Seeds
Extracted By: Strong John Extracts
Type: Indica
Lead Terps: D-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene

Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

