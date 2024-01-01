Rainbow Belts Sungrown Flower

Rainbow Belts was bred by Purple City Genetics. It’s a genetic cross of Moonbow and Zkittles with aromas of sour gas and pungent spice accompanied by flavors of sweet citrus fruit. Users report a range of feelings from functional, clear-minded inspiration to a body-heavy couchlock. This cultivar may be suitable for adventurous consumers ready to handle whatever life throws their way.

THC: 30%
Genetics: Moonbow x Zkittlez
Breeder: Purple City Genetics
Type: Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humulene

Rainbow Belts, also known as "Rainbow Belt," is an indica marijuana strain made from by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. The effects of Rainbow Belts are mostly calming. Consumers say this strain offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed. Rainbow Belts is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. Rainbow Belts has sedating qualities so it's best to enjoy this strain during the evening hours. The flavor and aroma of this strain may remind you of sweet and fruity candy. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Belts to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. This strain is bred by Archive Seed Bank and Purple City Genetics.

Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

