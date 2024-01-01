Rainbow Kush is an award-winning genetic cross of Kush Mints, F1 Durb, and Gushers. This savory blend boasts hints of funky cheese and creamy diesel, balanced with a light maple finish. Known for its potency, it may induce a spaced-out mental state and a tingling bodily sensation, ideal for a serene lazy night in.
THC: 33% Genetics: Kush Mints x (F1 Durb x Gushers) Breeder: Purple City Genetics Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humulene
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.