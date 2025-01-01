Rainbow Runtz is a cross of Rainbow Chip and Runtz – two perfectly balanced cultivars. It has a sweet vanilla grapey aroma that bursts into light citrus and spice smells. The inhale delivers flavors of dank citrus, and the exhale is smooth and sweet, like caramel. The experience may come over you from head to toe, clearing your mind and filling it with serene thoughts while your body stays light and easy.



THC: 30%

Genetics: Rainbow Chip X Runtz

Breeder:

Type: Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, β-Myrcene

read more