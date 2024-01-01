Rainbow Sherbet Greenhouse Pre-Roll 10-Pack

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Rainbow Sherbet is a cross between Pink Guava and OZ Kush. It offers vibrant flavors of tropical citrus, spice, and refreshing mint accented by subtle notes of berries and earth. This cultivar may spark inspiration. Users note it can be perfect for any time of day to elevate mood, relieve body tension, and help maintain focus on daily tasks.

THC: 25%
Genetics: Pink Guava x OZ Kush
Breeder: Deep East and Wizard Trees
Type: Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, Linalool

About this strain

Rainbow Sherbet is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Champagne with Blackberry. Rainbow Sherbet is a notably tasty strain with hints of sugar and fruit. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet will have you feeling chilled out but focused enough to do something creative or inspiring. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet in large amounts will change this effect and turn your experience into a heavy-hitting euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Sherbet for its pain relieving qualities.

About this brand

Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
