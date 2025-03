This special cut delivers deliciously sweet aromas and flavors that are as pleasant as they are therapeutic. Royal OG's unique blend of smooth and tasty terpenes will leave you absolutely soothed and relaxed, making it a perfect choice for an evening unwind after a stressful day.



THC: 25%

Genetics: Granddaddy Purple x Larry OG

Breeder: G13 Labs

Type: Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, ,α-humulene

