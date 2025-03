Royal OG is crafted with 80% Royal OG Flower and 20% Royal OG Concentrate. It has an illustrious genetic lineage of Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple that, when blended in flower and concentrate, deliver a truly luxurious, relaxing experience fit for a regal connoisseur like yourself. The infusion creates a symphony of sweet, piney, and earthy flavors that are creamy and woody on the exhale. These two .75g may be the perfect companions for unwinding and decompressing after a demanding day of fulfilling your royal responsibilities.



Total Cannabinoids: 52%

Strain Combination: 80% Royal OG Flower x 20% Royal OG Concentrate

Breeder: G13 Labs

Extracted By: Strong John Extracts

Type: Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, α-Bisbolol

