This special cut delivers deliciously sweet aromas and flavors that are as pleasant as they are therapeutic. Royal OG's unique blend of smooth and tasty terpenes will leave you absolutely soothed and relaxed, making it a perfect choice for an evening unwind after a stressful day.
THC: 25% Genetics: Granddaddy Purple x Larry OG Breeder: G13 Labs Type: Hybrid Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, ,α-humulene
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.