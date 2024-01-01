Runtz Cream Cake is a cultivar with deliciously creamy and berry aromas with subtle hints of minty flavor. It’s a cross between the mellow Ice Cream Cake and balanced Runtz, notable and recognizable genetics for cannabis lovers. Users note that Runtz Cream Cake may bring about feelings of functional yet tranquil relaxation and a slight craving for a delicious treat—an experience suitable for any time of day.
THC: 29% Genetics: Ice Cream Cake x Runtz Breeder: Seed Junkies Type: Hybrid Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-humulene
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.