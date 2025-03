Smash Burger is an infused combination of our two most potent and beloved strains – the funky, pungent GMO Garlic Cookies and the spicy, citrusy Donny Burger. The duo creates a savory aroma that, when consumed, transforms into nutty, floral flavors. Each pack contains two .75g pre-rolls that may induce feelings similar to the ‘itis’ – that post-smashin’-a-burger feeling of euphoria that goes perfectly with a bit of sleep.



Total Cannabinoids: 51%

Strain Combination: 80% GMO Garlic Cookies Flower x 20% Donny Burger Sugar

Breeder: Strong Agronomy

Extracted By: Creme de Canna

Type: Indica

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene , D-Limonene, α-Humulene

