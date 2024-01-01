Introducing our latest infused blend: Strawberry Crumpets. It combines the earthy essence of Sour Strawberry flower with the sweet, velvety Crumpets extracted into a potent sugar concentrate. This infusion is subtly herbal, with bursts of fruity flavors reminiscent of apples, strawberries, and oranges. Each pack contains two .75 joints that, when consumed, may leave you feeling light-hearted, creative, and social.
Total Cannabinoids: 54% Strain Combination: 80% Sour Strawberry Flower x 20% Crumpets Concentrate Breeder: BushyOldGrower Extracted By: Strong John Extracts Type: Hybrid Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, D-Limonene**
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.