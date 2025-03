Strawberry Gushers is a blend of Sour Strawberry flower, and Gust Mints extract perfectly rolled into two .75 joints for your indulgence. This slow-burning experience brings flavors of sweet, fruity, syrupy candy with each inhale. The exhale is a velvety blend of woody orange and lightly minty flavors. This combo provides a harmonious balance of a relaxed mind and body while allowing you to be functional and creative.



Total Cannabinoids: 45.78%

Strain Combination: 80% Sour Strawberry Flower x 20% Gush Mints Concentrate

Breeder: BushyOldGrower

Extracted By: Strong John Extracts

Type: Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humulene

