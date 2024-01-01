Strawberry Patch is a genetic cross of Strawberry Cough and Sour Bubble. Its aroma mirrors a recently harvested batch of strawberries, accompanied by tangy and herbal notes. This cultivar is ideal for boosting your mood or maintaining an already positive vibe. Users may experience increased chattiness, a sense of bubbliness, and enhanced productivity.
THC: 31% Genetics: Strawberry Cough x Sour Bubble Breeder: BOG Seeds Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, β-Myrcene
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.