Stawnana Mac is a flavorful indica powerhouse with genetics from Strawnana and Miracle Alien Cookies. It exudes deeply fruity aromas of strawberry and banana with a subtly sharp, gassy undertone. This cultivar is ideal when you don’t feel like doing much. It may bring intense body relaxation, releasing muscle tension and introducing tingles. These couch-lock-like feelings allow you to look inward and think deeply, so it’s best to prepare for a serene night when enjoying Stawnana Mac's long-lasting experience.



THC: 32%

Genetics: Strawnana X Miracle Alien Cookies

Breeder: Tradecraft Farms

Type: Indica

Lead Terps: β-Myrcene, β-Pinene, α-Humulene

