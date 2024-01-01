About this product
Street Tartz Greenhouse Flower
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
write a review
Street Tarts is a hybrid weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Guava Tart x Street Guru. This is a glittering purple strain heavy on the terps and bag appeal. Street Tarts has a strong nose of tropical, gas, and pastry, with an earthy inhale twist. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Street Tarts, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item