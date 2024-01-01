Street Tartz Greenhouse Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
Hybrid
  • Photo of Street Tartz Greenhouse Flower
About this product

Sweet Tartz is a genetic cross of Guava Tart and Street Guru. It offers a unique, gassy, and musty aromatic profile with subtle hints of baked pastries. When consumed, users note this cultivar induces a mellow calmness that gradually deepens into a profoundly cozy state, potentially helpful in supporting a restful sleep session.

THC: 30%
Genetics: Guava Tart x Street Guru
Breeder: Purple City Genetic
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

About this strain

Street Tarts is a hybrid weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Guava Tart x Street Guru. This is a glittering purple strain heavy on the terps and bag appeal. Street Tarts has a strong nose of tropical, gas, and pastry, with an earthy inhale twist. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Street Tarts, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

