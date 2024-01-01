Tangerine Daydream is an infused blend of 80% Hash Burger Flower and 20% Dirty Tangie sugar concentrate. You may taste flavors of tangy citrus and herby fuel. Some users have noted the effects of blissful energy followed by a slow full-body tension release. This 2pk of .75g prerolls can be great for a chill afternoon without work or plans so you can daydream in peace.
Total Cannabinoids: 50% Genetics: 80% Hash Burger Flower x 20% Dirty Tangie Concentrate Breeder: Skunk House Genetics Extracted By: Strong John Extracts Type: Sativa Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humulene
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.