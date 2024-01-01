Tangerine Dayream Infused Greenhouse Pre-Roll 2-Pack

Tangerine Daydream is an infused blend of 80% Hash Burger Flower and 20% Dirty Tangie sugar concentrate. You may taste flavors of tangy citrus and herby fuel. Some users have noted the effects of blissful energy followed by a slow full-body tension release. This 2pk of .75g prerolls can be great for a chill afternoon without work or plans so you can daydream in peace.

Total Cannabinoids: 50%
Genetics: 80% Hash Burger Flower x 20% Dirty Tangie Concentrate
Breeder: Skunk House Genetics
Extracted By: Strong John Extracts
Type: Sativa
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humulene

Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
