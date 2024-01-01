Tangie Cookie Burger is a cross between the notable Han Solo Burger and Tangimal bred by Skunk House Genetics. This greenhouse cultivar is flagrantly citrusy with spicy, pungent, earthy aromas. When consumed, it offers diverse effects, potentially including an invigorating body buzz, heady euphoria, and a soothing sense of tranquility.
THC: 28% Genetics: Han Solo Burger X Tangimal Breeder: Skunk House Genetics Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid Lead Terps: D-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Linalool
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.