About this product
Bomb Seeds set out to develop genetics that delivered high amounts of THC, and they definitely achieved it with their most infamous strain, THC Bomb. However, Coastal Sun's cut of this cultivar offers plenty of smooth flavors and a very enjoyable high to go along with the impressive potency. Flower enthusiasts will taste and smell a unique blend of lemon, diesel and woodgrain, and will be left with an improved outlook on the day along with some newfound creativity.
Cross: Unknown
Type: Hybrid
About this strain
THC Bomb
THC Bomb is a potent hybrid marijuana strain. This strain produces energizing and happy effects. THC Bomb tastes like citrus with woody undertones. Growers say this strain comes in large buds that have a covering of bright orange hairs. Flowering time for THC Bomb is 7-9 weeks.
THC Bomb effects
Reported by real people like you
180 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
29% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.
Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm
