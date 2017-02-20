About this product

Bomb Seeds set out to develop genetics that delivered high amounts of THC, and they definitely achieved it with their most infamous strain, THC Bomb. However, Coastal Sun's cut of this cultivar offers plenty of smooth flavors and a very enjoyable high to go along with the impressive potency. Flower enthusiasts will taste and smell a unique blend of lemon, diesel and woodgrain, and will be left with an improved outlook on the day along with some newfound creativity.

Cross: Unknown

Type: Hybrid