Trainwreck Sungrown Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Trainwreck Sungrown Flower

About this product

Trainwreck’s history dates back to the 1970s in Northern California when two brothers bred it. Its genetic lineage of Mexican, Thai, and Afghani creates piney, spicy, and peppery aromas with flavors of citrus and cheese. Legend tells two tales about its name. The first is that it was cultivated near the site of a major train crash, while the other alludes to its powerful, freight train-like effect on users. This invigorating experience may be suitable for moments requiring creativity and energy.

THC: 28%
Genetics: Mexican x Thai x Afghani
Breeder: Two Cali Bros Est ‘70
Type: Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Lead Terps: D-Limonene, β-Myrcene, α-Humulene

About this strain

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
