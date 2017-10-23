Trainwreck’s history dates back to the 1970s in Northern California when two brothers bred it. Its genetic lineage of Mexican, Thai, and Afghani creates piney, spicy, and peppery aromas with flavors of citrus and cheese. Legend tells two tales about its name. The first is that it was cultivated near the site of a major train crash, while the other alludes to its powerful, freight train-like effect on users. This invigorating experience may be suitable for moments requiring creativity and energy.



THC: 28%

Genetics: Mexican x Thai x Afghani

Breeder: Two Cali Bros Est ‘70

Type: Sativa Dominant Hybrid

Lead Terps: D-Limonene, β-Myrcene, α-Humulene

