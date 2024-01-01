A heavy hitting evening cultivar sure to impress veteran chiefs, Tropaya brings on a cerebral euphoria that relaxes the entire body. Burning smooth with a caramel cream forefront and sweet berry, fruit flavors that showcase its celebrity genetics of Tropicana Cookies x Papaya, red hairs abound from this bud - cured to perfection.
THC: 31% Genetics: Tropicana Cookies X Papaya Breeder: Stability Type: Indica leaning hybrid Lead Terps: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.