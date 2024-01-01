Tropical Punch Greenhouse Pre-Roll 10-Pack

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Cannabis lovers can not get enough of Coastal Sun's Tropical Punch. This special pairing delivers deliciously sweet aromas and flavors that are as pleasant as they are therapeutic. Tropical Punch's unique blend of smooth and fruity terpenes will leave you absolutely balanced, making it a perfect choice for any afternoon or evening unwind.

THC: 27%
Genetics: Banana Punch x Grape Gas
Breeder: Coastal Sun
Type: Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, α-Humulene

About this strain

Tropical Punch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tropicana Cookies and Purple Punch. Tropical Punch is 23% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tropical Punch effects include giggly, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropical Punch when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, bipolar disorder, and headaches. Bred by G13 Labs, Tropical Punch features flavors like tropical, apricot, and pear. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of Tropical Punch is typically around $55. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



No product reviews
About this brand

Logo for the brand Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
