Tropicana Cherry is an uplifting cultivar with Tropicanna Cookies and Cherry Cookies F3 genetics. It has a potent blend of fruity citrus flavors like orange and lemon balanced with woody, nutty flavors. When consumed, it may unfold into an optimistic and easy-going mood. Once your mood has changed, the Tropicana Cherry experience settles into a deeply relaxing body high that some say is suitable for an afternoon nap.



THC: 36%

Genetics: Tropicana Cookies x Cherry Cookies F3

Breeder: Relentless Genetics

Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humulene

Show more