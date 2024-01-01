Tropicana Cherry Greenhouse Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
Tropicana Cherry is an uplifting cultivar with Tropicanna Cookies and Cherry Cookies F3 genetics. It has a potent blend of fruity citrus flavors like orange and lemon balanced with woody, nutty flavors. When consumed, it may unfold into an optimistic and easy-going mood. Once your mood has changed, the Tropicana Cherry experience settles into a deeply relaxing body high that some say is suitable for an afternoon nap.

THC: 36%
Genetics: Tropicana Cookies x Cherry Cookies F3
Breeder: Relentless Genetics
Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humulene

Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

  CA, US: CCL18-0000151
