Tuscan Gelato Sungrown Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
THC —CBD —

About this product

Tuscan Gelato is a heavy-hitting cultivar bred by Sherbinsky with a genetic cross of Sunset Sherbert x Thin Mint GSC. It has woody, vanilla aromas and flavors of sweet, sticky grape. You may also catch subtle notes of nutty cheese and herbal tea. Users report that the experience can result in a tranquil yet energized mind with heavy eyes and a fully relaxed body.
THC: 30%
Genetics: Sunset Sherbert x Thin Mint GSC
Breeder: Sherbinsky
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Ocimene

About this brand

Logo for the brand Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
