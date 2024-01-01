Velvet Cookies Greenhouse Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Velvet Cookies is a luxurious genetic blend of LA Cookies and Phantom Cookies. Its aroma is reminiscent of creamy vanilla, cheesy florals, with hints of dank sour citrus and subtle grape flavors. It can be a productive experience that may be accompanied by a calm mind and upbeat mood.

THC: 32%
Genetics: LA Cookies X Phantom Cookies
Breeder: In House Genetics
Type: Hybrid
Lead Terps: D-Limonene, α-Humulene, β-Myrcene

  • Velvet Cookies effects are mostly calming.

    Velvet Cookies potency is higher THC than average.

Velvet Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, hungry, and sleepy. Velvet Cookies has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Velvet Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.

Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

