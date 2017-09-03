With a beloved strain like Wedding Cake, it's hard to decide which aspect of the experience is better: flavor or effect. Super yummy sour aromas release from trichome covered nugs, and the smoke offers floral flavors enveloped in a delightful vanilla cream finish. As the effects sink in, users will feel a tingly body euphoria that evolves into a meditative and mindful cerebral glide. Perfect for winding down after a stressful day, or when blissful sleep is a must.



THC: 28%

Genetics: Triangle Kush x Animal Mints

Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics

Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lead Terps: Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Alpha-Humulene, and Linalool

Show more