Wedding Cake Greenhouse Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:
  Photo of Wedding Cake Greenhouse Flower

About this product

With a beloved strain like Wedding Cake, it's hard to decide which aspect of the experience is better: flavor or effect. Super yummy sour aromas release from trichome covered nugs, and the smoke offers floral flavors enveloped in a delightful vanilla cream finish. As the effects sink in, users will feel a tingly body euphoria that evolves into a meditative and mindful cerebral glide. Perfect for winding down after a stressful day, or when blissful sleep is a must.

THC: 28%
Genetics: Triangle Kush x Animal Mints
Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lead Terps: Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Alpha-Humulene, and Linalool

About this strain

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

