About this product

Enjoy our All-Natural Massage Oil Blend for the ultimate aromatic spa experience. Distinctly made with Essential Oils that act as rich emollients to leave skin smoother and softer and Full Spectrum CBD that interacts with our cannabinoid receptors for localized and targeted benefits.



Ingredients: Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Commiphora Myrrha Oil, Cassia Leaf Oil, Cinnamomum Zeylanicum (Cinnamon) Leaf Oil, PCR Hemp Oil



CBD Contents: 50mg

Net Wt: 4 oz



Dosage: Dispense a small amount of oil into hands. Rub hands together & knead into joints and muscles.



Our CBD products include full panel testing from a third party lab, Earthlab.



Made in the USA