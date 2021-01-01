About this product

We infused our Tattoo Aftercare Cream with Jojoba Oil, Aloe Extract, Apple Stem Cells and pure CBD oil. We created this intricate formulation to help promote the regrowth of skin cells, while rejuvenating the skin. Developed specifically for tattoo care & maintenance, this cream helps to protect the sensitivity of fresh tattoos and restore vibrancy to existing tattoos.



Made with Aloe Extract, Avocado, Jojoba and Macadamia oils and Vitamins A, C and E and 20mg Pure Hemp CBD Oil



ACTIVE INGREDIENTS: Phytocell Tec



Ingredients: Purified Water, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Butylene Glycol, Malus Domestica, Chinesis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Peg 100 Stearate, Dimethicone, PCR (Hemp) Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Extract, Peg-16 Macadamia Glycerides, Octyldodecanol, Propylene Glycol, Zea Mays (Corn) Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cholecalciferol, Retinyl Palmitate, Ascorbic Acid, Pyridoxine HCI, Silicate, Sodium Propoxyhydroxipropyl Thiosulfate, Silica, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Potassium Sorbate, Hexylene Glycol. ACTIVE INGREDIENTS: Phytocell Tec



CBD Contents: 20 mg

Net Wt: 1 oz



Dosage: Apply to tattoos after the shower to moisturize and maintain color. For fresh tattoos apply per artist’s instructions.



Made in the USA



Our CBD products include full panel testing from a third party lab, Earthlabs.