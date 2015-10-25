About this product
Lemon Skunk, also known as "Lemon Skunk OG," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain developed from two special Skunk phenotypes hand-picked by the breeder. This classic strain is known to produce energizing effects with a mellow high. In terms of flavor, Lemon Skunk is skunky with a pungent aroma and exceptionally zesty lemon undertones. Lemon Skunk effects are fast-hitting and provide instant feelings of buzzy energy that leave you feeling happy. If you're in a mental funk, consumers say this strain can help you get out of your rut. Lemon Skunk is 18% THC, making it a great strain choice for cannabis consumers of all levels. Myrcene is Lemon Skunk's dominant terpene. Medical marijuana patients often choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with depression or stress. 1/8 ounce of Lemon Skunk costs anywhere from 25$-35$. According to growers, this strain produces a large yield with stunning orange and green-colored buds. Lemon Skunk was originally bred by DNA Genetics
Founded by a team of life long patients who are passionate about the bene ts of cannabis. After searching for many years and failing to nd a product that met our high standards, we decided that we needed to create something better. After a year of research and development our team, working with PhD Chemists, has developed a line of products that is unparalleled.
We are committed to delivering a premium line of cannabis products that elevate our patients’ lives.
We are scientists and engineers at heart that are constantly looking to enhance products and processes. We have a passion for using the art of continuous improvement to stay at the cutting edge of the industry.