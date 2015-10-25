Loading…
Lemon Skunk Cartridge 1g

by Cobra Extracts
HybridTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Lemon Skunk was bred from two separate Skunk phenotypes that displayed exceptionally zesty lemon traits. The skunky, citrus flavor draws you in immediately, and the happy, energetic buzz will shake you out of any funk. DNA Genetics has developed Lemon Skunk as a great strain for combating depression and stress. Award winning distillate cartridges known for their flavor and potency. First place winner for best vape cartridge at the 2018 High Times Cannabis Cup.

About this strain

Picture of Lemon Skunk
Lemon Skunk

Lemon Skunk, also known as "Lemon Skunk OG," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain developed from two special Skunk phenotypes hand-picked by the breeder. This classic strain is known to produce energizing effects with a mellow high. In terms of flavor, Lemon Skunk is skunky with a pungent aroma and exceptionally zesty lemon undertones. Lemon Skunk effects are fast-hitting and provide instant feelings of buzzy energy that leave you feeling happy. If you're in a mental funk, consumers say this strain can help you get out of your rut. Lemon Skunk is 18% THC, making it a great strain choice for cannabis consumers of all levels. Myrcene is Lemon Skunk's dominant terpene. Medical marijuana patients often choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with depression or stress. 1/8 ounce of Lemon Skunk costs anywhere from 25$-35$. According to growers, this strain produces a large yield with stunning orange and green-colored buds. Lemon Skunk was originally bred by DNA Genetics

Lemon Skunk effects

Reported by real people like you
751 people told us about effects:
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Logo for the brand Cobra Extracts
Cobra Extracts
How we started

Founded by a team of life long patients who are passionate about the bene ts of cannabis. After searching for many years and failing to nd a product that met our high standards, we decided that we needed to create something better. After a year of research and development our team, working with PhD Chemists, has developed a line of products that is unparalleled.
Why Cobra?

We are committed to delivering a premium line of cannabis products that elevate our patients’ lives.

We are scientists and engineers at heart that are constantly looking to enhance products and processes. We have a passion for using the art of continuous improvement to stay at the cutting edge of the industry.