About this product
Mango & Chile Lime Fruit Notes | 100mg THC
Active Ingredients: 100mg THC per package | 5mg THC per serving.
Effect: Joy
Tasting Notes: Ripe, juicy sweetness accented by a deep chili spice combined with a bright tart lime-infused sugar.
Dietary Information: Made with real fruit and are gluten-free and vegan.
Culinary Pairing: Fresh white fish and shrimp ceviche drizzled with a Mango & Chili Lime Fruit Note
Inspiration: An elevated, exotic streetcar delicacy featuring ripe mango, freshly cut and sprinkled with chili and a squeeze of fresh lime.
Unique Fact: Chili often connotes spicy, but Ancho chili offers instead a depth of warm chili flavor ground alongside freeze-dried lime for a punch of flavor in the infused sugar.
Active Ingredients: 100mg THC per package | 5mg THC per serving.
Effect: Joy
Tasting Notes: Ripe, juicy sweetness accented by a deep chili spice combined with a bright tart lime-infused sugar.
Dietary Information: Made with real fruit and are gluten-free and vegan.
Culinary Pairing: Fresh white fish and shrimp ceviche drizzled with a Mango & Chili Lime Fruit Note
Inspiration: An elevated, exotic streetcar delicacy featuring ripe mango, freshly cut and sprinkled with chili and a squeeze of fresh lime.
Unique Fact: Chili often connotes spicy, but Ancho chili offers instead a depth of warm chili flavor ground alongside freeze-dried lime for a punch of flavor in the infused sugar.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Coda Signature
In music, codas are an essential part of the greater understanding of a song. As we listen to the coda, we hear a culmination of the musical phrases that came before while experiencing a truly distinct sound. Coda Signature™ is that distinct presence in the evolution of cannabis.
With music as our muse and cannabis as our medium, Coda Signature creates cannabis infused products full of inspiration and imagination. Each product tells a story through exciting colors, bold flavors, and luxurious aromas that harmonize seamlessly with impeccable craftsmanship and quality ingredients. Coda Signature elevates the experience of cannabis the way music elevates life.
With music as our muse and cannabis as our medium, Coda Signature creates cannabis infused products full of inspiration and imagination. Each product tells a story through exciting colors, bold flavors, and luxurious aromas that harmonize seamlessly with impeccable craftsmanship and quality ingredients. Coda Signature elevates the experience of cannabis the way music elevates life.
State License(s)
C11-0000027-LIC
CDPH - 10003091