Passion Fruit & Guava Fast-Acting Fruit Notes | 100mg THC
Active Ingredients: 100mg THC per package | 5mg THC per serving.
Effect: Joy
Tasting Notes: Taste the unique tropical sweetness of guava alongside intensely tart and tangy passion fruit and rounded out with a vanilla-infused sugar. Pure joy without the wait.
Fast-Acting Technology: Powered by MedPharm's patented Lipophilic Enhanced Absorption Formula (L.E.A.F.) . delivery system, consumers can expect to feel effects in just 15-20 minutes. In addition to reducing onset time, the L.E.A.F. delivery system enhances the bioavailability of all emulsified cannabinoids by up to 500%.
Dietary Information: Made with real fruit and are gluten-free and vegan.
Coda Signature
In music, codas are an essential part of the greater understanding of a song. As we listen to the coda, we hear a culmination of the musical phrases that came before while experiencing a truly distinct sound. Coda Signature™ is that distinct presence in the evolution of cannabis.
With music as our muse and cannabis as our medium, Coda Signature creates cannabis infused products full of inspiration and imagination. Each product tells a story through exciting colors, bold flavors, and luxurious aromas that harmonize seamlessly with impeccable craftsmanship and quality ingredients. Coda Signature elevates the experience of cannabis the way music elevates life.
