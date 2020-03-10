Animal Face #2 Diamonds 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Animal Face effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
36% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
27% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
18% of people report feeling hungry
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Inflammation
4% of people say it helps with inflammation
Lack of appetite
4% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
4% of people say it helps with nausea
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!