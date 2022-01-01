About this product
150 mg Full Spectrum Hemp Extract per 0.5 oz BPA - free tube.
Full Spectrum Hemp Extract: Colorado grown Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract contains naturally occurring Cannabinoids (such as CBD). It also contains other beneficial Terpenes and Phytonutrients including amino acids, carbohydrates, vitamins (including B1, B2, B6, D, and E), fatty acids (including Omega 3 and 6).
Beeswax: Natural moisturizer and skin softener. An emollient and a humectant, drawing moisture to the skin and sealing it in to soften and re-hydrate dry skin.
Boswellia (Serrata): Supports inflammatory response, antiseptic, calming.
Coconut Oil: Active components inlude Monolaurin and Lauric fatty acid, both offer antibacterial and anti-fungal benefits.
Arnica Montana: Used in homeopathic medicine as a treatment for bruises, sprains, rashes and supports inflammatory response.
Apply directly to irritated area, avoid snout. Reapply as needed.
About this brand
Colorado Hemp Honey
We always begin with pure, raw honey from the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. As beekeepers we treat the hives with organic practices on residential land. This delicious honey is never cut with syrup. It is also strained and not filtered – which means our honey has trace amounts of pollen, wax, propolis, vitamins, minerals, and natural enzymes. Plenty of benefits await you already – even in its natural state! Next, we add our proprietary blend of full spectrum hemp extract. We grow our own hemp so that you can receive a blend of full spectrum hemp extract that is legal and safe. Our extractor uses a renewable extraction method to ensure you receive the full benefits of the entire hemp plant. This is the beauty of our whole foods approach! We infuse our honey with hemp extract which provides you with a delicious way to enjoy the naturally occurring cannabinoids found in hemp.