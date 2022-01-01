We always begin with pure, raw honey from the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. As beekeepers we treat the hives with organic practices on residential land. This delicious honey is never cut with syrup. It is also strained and not filtered – which means our honey has trace amounts of pollen, wax, propolis, vitamins, minerals, and natural enzymes. Plenty of benefits await you already – even in its natural state! Next, we add our proprietary blend of full spectrum hemp extract. We grow our own hemp so that you can receive a blend of full spectrum hemp extract that is legal and safe. Our extractor uses a renewable extraction method to ensure you receive the full benefits of the entire hemp plant. This is the beauty of our whole foods approach! We infuse our honey with hemp extract which provides you with a delicious way to enjoy the naturally occurring cannabinoids found in hemp.