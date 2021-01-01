Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Colorado Hemp Institute

Colorado Hemp Institute

Colorado Hemp Institute CBD Spa Collection Eucalyptus Hemp Salve

Buy Here

About this product

Eucalyptus and CBD come together in one beautiful product to tackle those daily aches and pains. Much like the soothing sticks, this salve is infused with a number of carefully selected ingredients to provide you with the best experience in reducing soreness. Every ingredient in this salve was hand selected for its healing properties. Massage this into those painful areas and experience the healing properties of CBD. This is a convenient way of applying CBD and is great for travel with pain relief on the go.

Size: Available in two sizes – 1 oz and 2 oz

Contains: 1 oz contains 1000mg CBD and 2 oz contains 2000mg CBD

Suggested Use: Apply or massage into affected area as needed; topical use only

Ingredients: Avocado Butter, Dulse Extract, Arrowroot Powder, Fragrance, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract.

More information:

Keep out of direct sunlight. Contents will melt in high temperature environment.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!