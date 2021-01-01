About this product

Eucalyptus and CBD come together in one beautiful product to tackle those daily aches and pains. Much like the soothing sticks, this salve is infused with a number of carefully selected ingredients to provide you with the best experience in reducing soreness. Every ingredient in this salve was hand selected for its healing properties. Massage this into those painful areas and experience the healing properties of CBD. This is a convenient way of applying CBD and is great for travel with pain relief on the go.



Size: Available in two sizes – 1 oz and 2 oz



Contains: 1 oz contains 1000mg CBD and 2 oz contains 2000mg CBD



Suggested Use: Apply or massage into affected area as needed; topical use only



Ingredients: Avocado Butter, Dulse Extract, Arrowroot Powder, Fragrance, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract.



More information:



Keep out of direct sunlight. Contents will melt in high temperature environment.