About this product

CBD tinctures, also known as CBD oil come in liquid form and have a very potent cannabidiol (CBD) content. We carry 3 types of tinctures, 2 are full spectrum which contain less than 0.3% THC and 1 is broad spectrum which contains 0.00% THC. When shopping, keep in mind that CBD tincture varies greatly from a cannabis tincture, which has all the cannabinoids including THC. A CBD tincture will not be psychoactive, meaning it won’t get you high.



Our full spectrum tinctures come in your choice of carrier oil organic hemp seed oil or organic MCT oil. Our broad spectrum 0.00% THC tinctures come in MCT oil.



What is a tincture in hemp seed oil?



We call these our traditional tinctures. A tincture in hemp seed oil is a liquid form of CBD, taken by mouth, with an active ingredient of CBD. The hemp extract is blended with a carrier oil, which in this case is hemp seed oil. It comes in a glass bottle with a dropper.



Hemp extract is obtained from the flower and leaves, and contains many cannabinoids and other nutrients.



Hemp seed oil is the oil acquired through cold pressing ripened hemp seeds. This precious oil is rich in omega 3, 6 and 9’s fatty acids and antioxidants.



What is a tincture in MCT oil?



Just like tinctures in hemp seed oil the hemp extract is blended with a carrier oil, which in this case is MCT oil. MCT oil which is made from coconuts and is nearly tasteless, this makes these tinctures smooth vs. our traditional tinctures in hemp seed oil.



MCT oil also comes with its own health benefits, like better brain and memory function, weight loss, and improve weight management.



What are tincture’s with 0.00% THC?



The tinctures with 0.00% THC are made from a broad spectrum hemp extract which is blended with MCT oil.



These tinctures are great for people who do not want to risk taking any THC. We cannot guarantee it does not contain any THC at all, on our test it shows 0.00% THC but if tested to the next decimal point it could contain a trace amount.