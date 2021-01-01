About this product

10x10 Tattoo Space at the upcoming Colorado Springs 420 Fest on April 20-22 at the Colorado Springs Event Center. Each space is good for 2 artist and 1 helper. Booth comes with 4 chairs, 2 tables, 1 trash can, 1 sharps container, 1 gallon distilled water, 1 power strip, and wifi. Additional helper bands may be purchased for $25. Each artist must pay a $30 inspection fee to the City of Colorado Springs. For more information please contact Mike at 420tattoofest@gamil.com.