Columbia Care
Blue Ox
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Blue Ox effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
71% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
57% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
71% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!