Columbia Care
Lemon Berry Candy OG
HybridTHC —CBD —
Lemon Berry Candy OG effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
54% of people report feeling energetic
Creative
54% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
