Logo for the brand Columbia Care

Columbia Care

Lemon Berry Candy OG

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Lemon Berry Candy OG effects

Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
Energetic
54% of people report feeling energetic
Creative
54% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
