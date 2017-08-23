About this product
The Commons Cannabis pre-roll pack comes with 21 "Commons" or pre-rolls. Filled with our finest bud sourced directly from organic non-GMO California flower. These strains are hand crafted to bring out the best flavors, effects, and terpene profiles.
Blueberry Pie is one of our most relaxing Indica strain that contains a good amount of THC and CBD for a chill, euphoric, and zen experience. Blueberry Pie's bouquet features a terpene profile that literally tastes exactly how it sounds. Fresh blueberries to a slightly sweet and crispy crust are all you'll want to smoke .
Indica
21 pre-rolls ("Commons") per pack
.07 gram cigarette-style rolls
80mg Delta-8 & 220mg CBD per pre-roll
About this strain
Blueberry Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
246 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
COMMONS CANNABIS
We believe that Cannabis should be for everyone. And that Delta-8 is the first step.
The natural, federally legal form of Cannabis.
Delta-8 has very similar effects as THC. Consumers report the same feelings of euphoria, happiness, symptom relief, and relaxation. Albeit slightly milder and without as much of the paranoia and anxiety that comes with traditional weed.
Delta-8 shares some similarities to CBD, mostly in how it is regulated and sold from a legal standpoint. But it shares much more similarities to THC. Since it gets you high and is almost chemical identical. If you’re looking for similar effects to THC in a milder form, Delta-8 is for you.
Here at Commons Cannabis we believe in raising standards and quality through innovation and trust by working with platinum-rated partners, 3rd party lab testing, and automated manufacturing.
