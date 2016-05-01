About this product
Strawberry Cough is a balanced hybrid strain that gives a chill vibey experience. Strawberry Cough's flavor profile tastes like the best summer strawberry you've ever had.
Hybrid
1 gram (1ML) cartridge
Disposable unit
Inhale Activated
Anodized Plating Finish
Ceramic Coil
Rechargeable USB Connection
280 mAh Battery
About this strain
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
About this brand
The natural, federally legal form of Cannabis.
Delta-8 has very similar effects as THC. Consumers report the same feelings of euphoria, happiness, symptom relief, and relaxation. Albeit slightly milder and without as much of the paranoia and anxiety that comes with traditional weed.
Delta-8 shares some similarities to CBD, mostly in how it is regulated and sold from a legal standpoint. But it shares much more similarities to THC. Since it gets you high and is almost chemical identical. If you’re looking for similar effects to THC in a milder form, Delta-8 is for you.
Here at Commons Cannabis we believe in raising standards and quality through innovation and trust by working with platinum-rated partners, 3rd party lab testing, and automated manufacturing.