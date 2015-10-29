About this product
Tropical Fruit is a Sativa strain with a deliciously sweet and fruity flavor that'll have you feeling like you're sitting on a tropical beach.
Sativa
1 gram (1ML) cartridge
Disposable unit
Inhale activated
About this strain
Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country. Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 18% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense curly buds with dark green foliage and firey amber hairs. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.
About this brand
The natural, federally legal form of Cannabis.
Delta-8 has very similar effects as THC. Consumers report the same feelings of euphoria, happiness, symptom relief, and relaxation. Albeit slightly milder and without as much of the paranoia and anxiety that comes with traditional weed.
Delta-8 shares some similarities to CBD, mostly in how it is regulated and sold from a legal standpoint. But it shares much more similarities to THC. Since it gets you high and is almost chemical identical. If you’re looking for similar effects to THC in a milder form, Delta-8 is for you.
Here at Commons Cannabis we believe in raising standards and quality through innovation and trust by working with platinum-rated partners, 3rd party lab testing, and automated manufacturing.