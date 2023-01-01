Test results vary batch by batch. Please call and confirm with your dispensary:



D9THC: 72.6%



THCV: 0.5%



CBD: 0.2%



CBG: 2.1%



CBN: 0.8%



Additives and Ingredients:



Ethanol extracted cannabis distillate: 84.000%; 420.000mg



MCT oil: 11.800%; 59.000mg



Blue raspberry flavoring: 4.200%; 21.000mg



Crafted with Cannabis Distillate. Produced through Supercritical CO2 Extraction, Winterized with ETHO, followed by Wiped Film Distillation.



This product contains MCT oil.



This product contains no PEG.



Atomizer coil materials:



NiChrome heating element and ceramic wick distributed by Jupiter Technologies and manufactured by Smoore.



Marijuana Vaporizer Devices have been tested for Vitamin E Acetate and other contaminants, with no adverse findings.



WARNING: Vaporizer Devices may contain ingredients harmful to health when inhaled.



Patients shall have access to the test results of Marijuana Vaporizer Devices including copies of any Certificates of Analysis provided by the device’s manufacturer.

