About this product
A distinctive malted candy taste, these crunchy malted milk balls are coated in delicious chocolate while infused with our distillate.
Ingredients: 54.5% Belgian dark chocolate: (Cocoa mass, Sugar, Cocoa butter, Soy lecithin, Natural vanilla flavor); Malt balls: (Corn syrup, Sugar, Whey, Whey protein concentrates, Malted barley, Wheat, Milk, Hydrolyzed wheat gluten, Sodium bicarbonate, Salt, Soy lecithin); Coating: (Confectioner's glaze, Denatured alcohol, Dewaxed bleached shellac, and MCT coconut oil), Sunflower lecithin, Cocoa powder, Ethanol extracted cannabis distillate
Allergens: Soy, Wheat, Dairy, Tree nuts
This product was made in a facility that handles tree nuts, peanuts, soy, dairy, eggs, and wheat.
Ingredients: 54.5% Belgian dark chocolate: (Cocoa mass, Sugar, Cocoa butter, Soy lecithin, Natural vanilla flavor); Malt balls: (Corn syrup, Sugar, Whey, Whey protein concentrates, Malted barley, Wheat, Milk, Hydrolyzed wheat gluten, Sodium bicarbonate, Salt, Soy lecithin); Coating: (Confectioner's glaze, Denatured alcohol, Dewaxed bleached shellac, and MCT coconut oil), Sunflower lecithin, Cocoa powder, Ethanol extracted cannabis distillate
Allergens: Soy, Wheat, Dairy, Tree nuts
This product was made in a facility that handles tree nuts, peanuts, soy, dairy, eggs, and wheat.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.